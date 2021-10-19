Ink Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Ink has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $390,904.31 and approximately $1,046.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00064242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00098019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,202.98 or 1.00060130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.19 or 0.06008299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

