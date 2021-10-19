Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells 2,963 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 692,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 101,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

