Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Sells 7,229 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter S. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,426. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 3.93.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 92.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 121,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

