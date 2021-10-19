Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

NYSE ANET traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $389.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $396.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

