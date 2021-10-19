Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 53,434 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $6,266,739.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoNation alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $5,964,755.32.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98.

AutoNation stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,947. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.