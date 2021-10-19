Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35.

On Monday, August 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.83. 912,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,049. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.