Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 4,998 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jabil stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,956. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

