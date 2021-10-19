Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells 11,094 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,094 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $891,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 147,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

