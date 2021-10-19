Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1,283.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,411 shares of company stock worth $5,445,827. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.24 and a 52-week high of $122.01.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

