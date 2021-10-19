Insured Finance Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.05 million and $15,125.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00065967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.42 or 0.99809474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.88 or 0.06070782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

