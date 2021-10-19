Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $189.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.90 million and the highest is $191.69 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $160.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $765.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

IPAR traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.19. 91,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

