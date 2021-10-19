Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.45.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

