inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 163,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 115,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,272. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.