Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

ISTR opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Investar has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

