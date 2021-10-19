Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,839 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 692% compared to the typical daily volume of 737 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

