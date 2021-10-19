Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce $127.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $123.25 million. Invitae posted sales of $68.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.64 million to $494.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $691.52 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. 1,755,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,777,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,186 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

