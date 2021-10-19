IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $638.36 million and $34.87 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.00245205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00189721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

