IQE’s (IQE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IQE to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 44.27 ($0.58) on Tuesday. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of £355.12 million and a PE ratio of -444.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

