iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

IQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

NASDAQ:IQ traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 20,064,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,998,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

