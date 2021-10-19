ironSource (NYSE:IS) versus Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Critical Contrast

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and ironSource (NYSE:IS) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fiserv and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 5 13 0 2.72 ironSource 0 1 9 0 2.90

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $131.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. ironSource has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than ironSource.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and ironSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.91 $958.00 million $4.42 24.89 ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than ironSource.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 7.37% 10.48% 4.60% ironSource N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fiserv beats ironSource on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

