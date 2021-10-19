iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,368,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,311 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $776,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.72. 6,055,292 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69.

