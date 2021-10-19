iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 79,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 91,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

