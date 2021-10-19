iShares International Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,356 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,330% compared to the typical daily volume of 385 call options.

BATS:IDV traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 372,043 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 463,262 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

