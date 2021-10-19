iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 557,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,913,000 after purchasing an additional 116,434 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

