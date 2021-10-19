iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,856 shares.The stock last traded at $165.37 and had previously closed at $165.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

