iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 113,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.13. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day moving average is $197.03. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $149.08 and a twelve month high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

