iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,852.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

