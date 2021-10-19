iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is MML Investors Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,961,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $131,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after buying an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,044,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,703,190 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

