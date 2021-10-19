Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.27. 2,086,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,099. The company has a market cap of C$12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.70. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$10.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.87.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.