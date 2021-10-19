Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.