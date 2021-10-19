Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 330 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.25 ($4.07).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

