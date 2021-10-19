Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JANX opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

