Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 85.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,821 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

