Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $13.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $459.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $500.09 and its 200 day moving average is $466.41. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

