Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HDFC Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HDFC Bank in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,548 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,592,000 after purchasing an additional 922,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 153.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,589,000 after buying an additional 916,136 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,700,000 after buying an additional 841,127 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

