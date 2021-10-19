Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $147.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.25. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

