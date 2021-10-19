Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Tower Co. (REIT)’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Tower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get American Tower alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $268.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.64. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.