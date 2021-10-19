Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Weir Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Weir Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Weir Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.