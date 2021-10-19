Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

