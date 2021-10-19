Jennifer A. Laclair Sells 1,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALLY stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

