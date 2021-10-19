JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.47

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $7.48. JMP Group shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 35,534 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JMP shares. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get JMP Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,232.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $151,308. Corporate insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.