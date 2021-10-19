John Richard Pinion Sells 358 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RARE opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

