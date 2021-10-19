John Richard Pinion Sells 358 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RARE opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
