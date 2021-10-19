Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,091,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,802,000 after acquiring an additional 173,118 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.72. 343,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $433.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

