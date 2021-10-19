Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $253.05. 1,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,984. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $101.39 and a 1-year high of $260.76. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

