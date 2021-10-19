JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 79,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $593,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

