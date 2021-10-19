JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.93 Million Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 106.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 637,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PING opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

