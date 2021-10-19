JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.26 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE THG opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.