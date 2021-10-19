JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.66 Million Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 155.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QNST. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 624.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QNST opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $908.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

