JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 249.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.79% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

