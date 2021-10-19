JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

